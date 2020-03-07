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Top Jewish Organisation behind Draconian Hate Speech Law In South Africa
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52 views • March 07, 2020
Dr Peter Hammond unleashes explosive information in this interview I had with him this week. He explains how he & other Christians were present when the Govt held consultations regarding the draconian hate speech laws. The deputy Minister told them that the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and an LGBT organisation were behind these horrific laws. Dr Hammond also tells of his experiences in holocaust museums in the USA. EVERY CHRISTIAN must listen to Dr Hammond and his mind-blowing exposes! These will rock you! Dr Peter Hammond also comes from Rhodesia.
All Dr Peter Hammond's contact details are here, including his 2 websites with many books. (He's written stacks of books). Everything is here: http://historyreviewed.com/index.php/2017/04/08/dr-peter-hammond/
All Dr Peter Hammond's contact details are here, including his 2 websites with many books. (He's written stacks of books). Everything is here: http://historyreviewed.com/index.php/2017/04/08/dr-peter-hammond/
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