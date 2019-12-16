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Earth to Earth
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35 views • December 16, 2019
Earth to Earth
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
CHORUS
Cause I can tell by the way she smiles,
I can tell by the way she smiles,
I can tell by the way she smiles,
She’s my baby, she’s my baby, she’s my baby.
1) See the way the sun shines thru the tree,
That’s the way my baby lays her light on me,
See the way the moon glow, cold as stone,
That’s the way my baby shows me her own,
Shows me her only, only risin.
And the oceans rock and roll back to shore,
That’s the way my baby keeps a-comin for more,
The proud white cliffs slide into the sea,
That’s the way my baby takes a-hold of me….al
And bone are all that I am in the cradle of my baby.
CHORUS
2) Her arms ring me safely, her mountains so still,
I head for her harbor, like bear for the hills,
The gulls sing our song, lightnin gives our high sign,
The wind rushes kisses, I’m feelin fine….ally
Found on the ground where I’m dropped all bound to my baby.
And when the call come, thunder trumpet from home,
She’ll fly out there with me, we won’t go alone,
We caught at the groundswell, our hands grabbin free,
We’ve made us a life for the child to see,
Round as the hole in the eye of my baby.
CHORUS
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
CHORUS
Cause I can tell by the way she smiles,
I can tell by the way she smiles,
I can tell by the way she smiles,
She’s my baby, she’s my baby, she’s my baby.
1) See the way the sun shines thru the tree,
That’s the way my baby lays her light on me,
See the way the moon glow, cold as stone,
That’s the way my baby shows me her own,
Shows me her only, only risin.
And the oceans rock and roll back to shore,
That’s the way my baby keeps a-comin for more,
The proud white cliffs slide into the sea,
That’s the way my baby takes a-hold of me….al
And bone are all that I am in the cradle of my baby.
CHORUS
2) Her arms ring me safely, her mountains so still,
I head for her harbor, like bear for the hills,
The gulls sing our song, lightnin gives our high sign,
The wind rushes kisses, I’m feelin fine….ally
Found on the ground where I’m dropped all bound to my baby.
And when the call come, thunder trumpet from home,
She’ll fly out there with me, we won’t go alone,
We caught at the groundswell, our hands grabbin free,
We’ve made us a life for the child to see,
Round as the hole in the eye of my baby.
CHORUS
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