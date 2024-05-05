Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Google Nixes Trump Ad -- Election Interference AGAIN
channel image
Recharge Freedom
335 Subscribers
48 views
Published 15 hours ago

Google has decided to nix a Trump campaign ad on grounds that it violates its terms of service, in what way I will never know, other than the fact that either Google is merely a leftist company engaging in direct election interference, or they have members of the deep state in powerful positions commanding as to what to do. #election #google #trump #electioninterference

Keywords
trumpfree speechyoutubedemocratselectionrepublicansdeep stateciagoogledonald trumpleftistjoe bidenelection interferenceus politicsadcampaignterms of servicetrump campaign ad

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket