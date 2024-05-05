Google Nixes Trump Ad -- Election Interference AGAIN

Google has decided to nix a Trump campaign ad on grounds that it violates its terms of service, in what way I will never know, other than the fact that either Google is merely a leftist company engaging in direct election interference, or they have members of the deep state in powerful positions commanding as to what to do.
