WATCH, STAND FAITHFUL, AND STRONG IN CHRIST, 1 Corinthians 16:13-24; 1 Corin 15:1; Gala 5:1, 20251231
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
8 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1 CORINTHIANS 16:13-24:

13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

14 Let all your things be done with charity.

15 I beseech you, brethren, (ye know the house of Stephanas, that it is the firstfruits of Achaia, and that they have addicted themselves to the ministry of the saints,)

16 That ye submit yourselves unto such, and to every one that helpeth with us, and laboureth.

17 I am glad of the coming of Stephanas and Fortunatus and Achaicus: for that which was lacking on your part they have supplied.

18 For they have refreshed my spirit and yours: therefore acknowledge ye them that are such.

19 The churches of Asia salute you. Aquila and Priscilla salute you much in the Lord, with the church that is in their house.

20 All the brethren greet you. Greet ye one another with an holy kiss.

21 The salutation of me Paul with mine own hand. Amen. (1 Corinthians 16:13-24).

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

