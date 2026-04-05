Hezbollah targeting two Israeli Merkava tanks with explosive quadcopters in southern Lebanon

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Hezbollah released footage of targeting two Israeli Merkava tanks with explosive quadcopters in southern Lebanon.
New footage from Wadi al-Ayoun shows FPV drones slamming into Israeli tanks, as Hezbollah continues to hunt IDF equipment with increasing precision.
💀 Israeli forces appear unable to counter even basic drone tactics, exposing a serious technological gap and a failure to adapt.
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