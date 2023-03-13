Create New Account
Mark Passio - Regierung ist per Definition Sklaverei
Alphavuk
Published a day ago

Mark Passio - End Of Slavery Summit 2022 - Regierung ist Sklaverei definiert


In diesem Interview wird Mark Passio interviewt und beantwortet Fragen wie z.B: wie Sklaverei definiert wird, was die Ursachen für die Sklaverei sind und wie Freiheit erreicht werden kann.

Dieses Video ist eine Kooperation mit HeilungdurchWahrheit.

Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
