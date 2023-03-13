Mark Passio - Regierung ist per Definition Sklaverei

Mark Passio - End Of Slavery Summit 2022 - Regierung ist Sklaverei definiert
In diesem Interview wird Mark Passio interviewt und beantwortet Fragen wie z.B: wie Sklaverei definiert wird, was die Ursachen für die Sklaverei sind und wie Freiheit erreicht werden kann.
Dieses Video ist eine Kooperation mit HeilungdurchWahrheit.
Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.
Mark Passios Websites:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https:/www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Wo Ihr die Werke von HeilungdurchWahrheit findet:
Telegram:
https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@heilung_durch_wahrheit
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heilungdurchwahrheit
Meine Werke:
OGWN:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/@alphavuk888
https://www.youtube.com/@alphavukbackup706
Telegramgruppe:
t.me/Alphavuks
Telegram-Kanäle:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.