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Joe Biden and his DOJ Mafia ARRESTS A BLACK ""WHITE SUPREMACIST""??????????? Wait a minute!
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133 views • November 27, 2021
Joe Biden and his DOJ Mafia ARRESTS A BLACK ""WHITE SUPREMACIST""??????????? Wait a minute!
Wait a minute here?????? A Black "White Supremacist"?????? Joe Biden said White Supremacy in regards to January 6, but a portion of those involved were BLACK, so how is it white supremacy????
So is Joe Biden targeting black people for not supporting him???????
Meme released under Fair Use under Copyright Act.
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
Wait a minute here?????? A Black "White Supremacist"?????? Joe Biden said White Supremacy in regards to January 6, but a portion of those involved were BLACK, so how is it white supremacy????
So is Joe Biden targeting black people for not supporting him???????
Meme released under Fair Use under Copyright Act.
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
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