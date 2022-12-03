The Adventist Home by Ellen G. White Chapter 21 Advantages of the Country Audio

--

With a Piece of Land and a Comfortable Home—Whenever possible, it is the duty of parents to make homes in the country for their children.1 AH 141.1





Fathers and mothers who possess a piece of land and a comfortable home are kings and queens.2 AH 141.2





Do not consider it a privation when you are called to leave the cities and move out into the country places. Here there await rich blessings for those who will grasp them.





