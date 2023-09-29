[Session 04] Paul: Perilous Times and the Rapture Timing

How To Be Ready: End Times Prophecies and Preparations

This session focuses on six important points the Apostle Paul makes about the second coming of Christ...and at least two of them might surprise you!

Review:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!

