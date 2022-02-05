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C19 VACCINE STAKEHOLDER'S - YOU'VE LOST ! - SHARE - DOWNLOAD - REPOST (MIRRORED)
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820 views • February 05, 2022
C19 VACCINE STAKEHOLDER'S - YOU'VE LOST ! - SHARE - DOWNLOAD - REPOST (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Uncensored_Doctors at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
The Data is in Charge Now!
Share this as the Vaccine Stakeholders cannot stop you from sharing it https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
Download the video (to post/share where you like):
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruth
Download the Data (to post/share where you like):
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
The Vaccine Stakeholders who would still hide this from you include:
Those that have enjoyed enourmous Boosts in Profits and/or Power including:
-Main Stream Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Social Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Seach Engines (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Western "Democracy" Politicians
- Obscenely Wealthy Individuals (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- The Obscenely Powerful Investment Groups (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- Vaccine Investors
- Vaccine Advocates (Including Government Advisory Groups)
- Bill Gates
- Private Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
See what happens if you share it on your facebook or on youtube or twitter
See what happens when you try to get your local "news" radio or "news" reporter to share what this data is shouting out....
See what happens when you ask your local politician to act on this
So ... Bypass them all and share it to everyone you know and ask them to do the same.
Download a QR code to print out and place on every Big Pharma Passport Controlled venue entry point
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
Please share, share , share
https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
Note looks like the Vaccinated will need access to unblocked immune system suppliments more than the Unvaccinated
see:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=tlc2gy1glx
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Uncensored_Doctors at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
The Data is in Charge Now!
Share this as the Vaccine Stakeholders cannot stop you from sharing it https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
Download the video (to post/share where you like):
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruth
Download the Data (to post/share where you like):
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
The Vaccine Stakeholders who would still hide this from you include:
Those that have enjoyed enourmous Boosts in Profits and/or Power including:
-Main Stream Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Social Media (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Big Tech Seach Engines (Commercial Cousins to Big Pharma with Joint Owners)
- Western "Democracy" Politicians
- Obscenely Wealthy Individuals (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- The Obscenely Powerful Investment Groups (holding and creating shares that profit from Covid19)
- Vaccine Investors
- Vaccine Advocates (Including Government Advisory Groups)
- Bill Gates
- Private Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
See what happens if you share it on your facebook or on youtube or twitter
See what happens when you try to get your local "news" radio or "news" reporter to share what this data is shouting out....
See what happens when you ask your local politician to act on this
So ... Bypass them all and share it to everyone you know and ask them to do the same.
Download a QR code to print out and place on every Big Pharma Passport Controlled venue entry point
http://tribeqr.com/v/vaccinedatatruthdownload
Please share, share , share
https://www.bitchute.com/video/256KlyHOlxJV/
Note looks like the Vaccinated will need access to unblocked immune system suppliments more than the Unvaccinated
see:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=tlc2gy1glx
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