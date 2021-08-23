X22 REPORT: USSS Have Known Along, The Movement Is Far From Over, Castle Rock

X22 REPORT Ep. 2558b - August 22, 2021

USSS Have Known Along, The Movement Is Far From Over, Castle Rock



The [DS] is now preparing for the AZ forensic audit fall out. The patriots have prepared for this moment and the [DS] is now falling right into the trap. Those woke Generals that are being paraded around on TV have no idea what is happening. Trump lets everyone know that the movement is far from over, that the fight has just begun. Devolution is about to go down, the clock is ticking and everything is in place, Operation Castle Rock ready to go. The military caught it all, the trap is ready to be sprung.



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