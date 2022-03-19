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Israeli Company Placer.ai, Gathering Intelligence On You (Please Share!!)
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420 views • March 19, 2022
I do this without the support or backing of any groups and gain literally nothing by trying to bring awareness to this type of information, only the attention of intelligence agencies. If you’d like to support me you can at
https://www.chadchaddington.com/donate
Sources:
https://themarkup.org/privacy/2022/01/27/life360-says-it-will-stop-selling-precise-location-data
https://www.placer.ai/privacy-policy/sdk-user-privacy-policy/
https://www.placer.ai/company/about-us/#contact-us
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Unit_8200
https://alumnius.net/tel_aviv_university-3404-38#id63989024
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8
https://www.linkedin.com/in/noambenzvi/
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/placer.ai/videos
https://www.chadchaddington.com/donate
Sources:
https://themarkup.org/privacy/2022/01/27/life360-says-it-will-stop-selling-precise-location-data
https://www.placer.ai/privacy-policy/sdk-user-privacy-policy/
https://www.placer.ai/company/about-us/#contact-us
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Unit_8200
https://alumnius.net/tel_aviv_university-3404-38#id63989024
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8
https://www.linkedin.com/in/noambenzvi/
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/placer.ai/videos
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