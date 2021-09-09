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Ethics Professor Julie Ponesse Challenges Vaccine Mandates at Huron College, University of Western Ontario
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298 views • September 09, 2021
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Julie Ponesse was threatened with dismissal following a perfect 20 year tenure if she refuses to be injected with experimental 'vaccines' as part of their COVID-19 Vaccine mandate. Professor Ponesse teaches Ethics at Huron College, University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada.
Julie's situation is similar to that of Law Professor Todd Zywicki, who had to file legal action against George Mason University.
"A George Mason University (GMU) law professor who sued the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate was granted a medical exemption by the school on Tuesday."
The Washington Examiner reports Todd Zywicki, the law professor at the Fairfax, Virginia, school said he had COVID-19 and defeated it, therefore his natural immunity, he argued, should prevent him from having to get the vaccination.
GMU had a mandate requiring all attending students to be inoculated by Aug. 1. Faculty and staff had a deadline of Aug. 15 to be vaccinated. Those who did not comply with the mandate had to show a reason for a medical or religious exemption.
Please share this video, as the current agenda is seriously lacking in ethics, and yet the easily led are promoting it with venom.
Read more.. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/gmu-exempts-professor-from-covid-vaccine-mandate-following-natural-immunity-lawsuit
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian.. https://www.civilslave.com
For Website Hosting & Design by and for Patriots, Christians, Conservatives visit: https://www.tekie.io
Julie Ponesse was threatened with dismissal following a perfect 20 year tenure if she refuses to be injected with experimental 'vaccines' as part of their COVID-19 Vaccine mandate. Professor Ponesse teaches Ethics at Huron College, University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada.
Julie's situation is similar to that of Law Professor Todd Zywicki, who had to file legal action against George Mason University.
"A George Mason University (GMU) law professor who sued the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate was granted a medical exemption by the school on Tuesday."
The Washington Examiner reports Todd Zywicki, the law professor at the Fairfax, Virginia, school said he had COVID-19 and defeated it, therefore his natural immunity, he argued, should prevent him from having to get the vaccination.
GMU had a mandate requiring all attending students to be inoculated by Aug. 1. Faculty and staff had a deadline of Aug. 15 to be vaccinated. Those who did not comply with the mandate had to show a reason for a medical or religious exemption.
Please share this video, as the current agenda is seriously lacking in ethics, and yet the easily led are promoting it with venom.
Read more.. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/gmu-exempts-professor-from-covid-vaccine-mandate-following-natural-immunity-lawsuit
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian.. https://www.civilslave.com
For Website Hosting & Design by and for Patriots, Christians, Conservatives visit: https://www.tekie.io
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