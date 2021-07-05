© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Woman in Russia is Dragged Away by a Cop for Pulling Down her Mask to Breathe!
Follow
2
Share
Report
411 views • July 05, 2021
A Woman in Russia is Dragged Away by a Cop for Pulling Down her Mask to Breathe!
This woman was shopping and felt faint, so she sat down and pulled her mask down. I think she refused to pull her mask up, the cop got aggressive and dragged her through the store and parking lot and took her away. Her child was waiting for her in her car too.
Original video source here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/moscow-masks-are-required-by-law-not-arrived-to-your-country-yet-it-will_CVrNJtjgofwoRsp.html
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
This woman was shopping and felt faint, so she sat down and pulled her mask down. I think she refused to pull her mask up, the cop got aggressive and dragged her through the store and parking lot and took her away. Her child was waiting for her in her car too.
Original video source here:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/moscow-masks-are-required-by-law-not-arrived-to-your-country-yet-it-will_CVrNJtjgofwoRsp.html
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.