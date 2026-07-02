Date: July 2, 2026. Lesson 129-2026. Title: Faithful or Full of Empty Promises?

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:13–14, where Solomon contrasts the refreshing faithfulness of a trustworthy messenger with the disappointment of empty promises. A faithful servant brings life, encouragement, and confidence to those who depend on him, while those who boast of gifts they never deliver are compared to clouds that promise rain but leave the ground dry. This lesson explores why faithfulness is one of the highest Christian virtues, the importance of keeping our word, and how God's own perfect faithfulness becomes the model for every believer's life and witness.

Lesson 129-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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