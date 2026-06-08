6.8.26 - Manic Monday: Is Trump caving to Iran? And what of the War on Whites?

If you're a subscriber to Strictly Speaking This Week, you read all about the War on Whiteness, not just in the US, but in the UK as well. Today we discuss in depth.



And with Iran breaking the ceasefire and striking Israel, why is POTUS still willing to negotiate with a nation that will not honor any negotiated agreement? Is President Trump ready to sign a deal just to walk away from the mess?



Manic Monday starts now!



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