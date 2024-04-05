Top Virologist Issues Grave Warning to the COVID-Vaccinated
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who accurately predicted that the C19 injections would cause escape variants, now warns that a “huge, huge wave” of illness and deaths is now “imminent.”
He says, “What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami of illness and death among highly-vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems.”
Bossche added, “It is very, very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse. And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”
“And that is what I’m very clearly predicting … It’s very strange for me to make such statements, but I’m not hiding it because I’m 200% convinced that it will happen.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.