AA_IB_371_Trump_Conviction_Duh

Tonight we will tackle President Trump’s conviction on 34 charges in New York state. I’ll delve into war with Russia, the shocked reaction of conservatives, what this means for America, the election, and more.





#Trump #Conviction #Election #NWO #Russia #Biden #America #News #NewYork #Russia #AnomicAge #JohnAge





Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url





▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage





▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast





▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8





▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1





▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge





▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge





▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375





▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b