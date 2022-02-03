Islam & The Last Days

In January 2022, Tony preached two different sermons back-to-back at a church in California for their Sunday morning services. Here is the second of the two sermons which talks about the decline of Christianity in the West, the heresy of 'Chrislam', and how the Church should respond.

FYI: There were a number of audio glitches during this sermon, which is why Tony went from using the headset mic, to handheld mic #1, and then to handheld mic #2. We apologize for the glitches.

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