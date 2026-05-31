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Blood Falls, Desert Blizzards and Abnormal Oceans
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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We are witnessing a 27% decline in global agriculture this year, a drawdown into remaining grain reserves. As nature behaves strangely from hyper-parasitic ticks, to the shutdown of the AMOC "cold blob" and super El Nino on the door step, humanity is intuitively reverting to survival behaviors. The period of 200-year stability is ending and understanding cycles and El Niño signals is the only way to navigate the coming transition into the 2030 economy. (Macroeconomic Analysis)


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Keywords
food shortagesantarcticainflationmacroeconomicssupply chainclimate cyclesenergy crisisdust bowlglobal agriculturesystemic riskel nino 2026economic intelligenceresource sovereigntycommodity tradingwheat yields2030 economyticks usabrand loyalty
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