Blood Falls, Desert Blizzards and Abnormal Oceans

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We are witnessing a 27% decline in global agriculture this year, a drawdown into remaining grain reserves. As nature behaves strangely from hyper-parasitic ticks, to the shutdown of the AMOC "cold blob" and super El Nino on the door step, humanity is intuitively reverting to survival behaviors. The period of 200-year stability is ending and understanding cycles and El Niño signals is the only way to navigate the coming transition into the 2030 economy. (Macroeconomic Analysis)
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