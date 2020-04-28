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The Globalist Guide To Crushing The United States - FULL SHOW 4/27/20
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174 views • April 28, 2020
The deep state has launched its fourth coup against the United States! Tune into the Alex Jones Show to find out how to stop it! Tune in as we cover how the global axis of evil is making its final – and desperate – assault against national sovereignty.
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