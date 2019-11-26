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Diplomat's Daughter Warns Of Creeping Islamization In Western Civilization
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135 views • November 26, 2019
Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff joins Matt Bracken live via Skype to detail her unique experience in Europe as the daughter of an Austrian diplomat where she witnessed Islam gain momentum across society, and she warns Americas of the same managed collapse of western civilization crossing the Atlantic.
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