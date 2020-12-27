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WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
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506 views • December 27, 2020
The Nashville, Tennessee Bombing on Christmas Day was preceded by a prerecorded warning. Here is the warning that was recorded live, along with subtitles for both FORWARD and REVERSE playback.
The Sheeple are already claiming Terrorist Attack, and the Truthers are already claiming Jewish Cabal False Flag Event. ALL Conspiracy Theories are GOVERNMENT generated as the COVER-UP STORIES and OFFICIAL NARRATIVES and will be pushed by the FAKE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. As long as you know THE LIE IS ALWAYS THE OFFICIAL NARRATIVE, then you have a starting place for your Truther research.
It is most likely a part of the COVID PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. The FBI will be assigned to investigate, they will cover-up the the true culprits which are themselves and the CIA, and it will be likely get blamed on a lone bomber with mental issues. Sound familiar, these types of cover-ups happen at EVERY False Flag Event in the USA, and that includes the OKC Bombing, Sandy Hook, Boston Marathon, as well as 9/11, and ALL the other church and school bombings and shootings. The WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE, it has always been the Deep State and Shadow Government of Israel, the USA, and the UK. I hope none of this information shocks any of you, but if it does, YOU HAVE A LOT OF AWAKENING STILL AHEAD OF YOU, AND NOT MUCH REMAINING TIME TO DO IT.
If the words in reverse are being heard as suggested by the subtitles, then this is interesting.
Phrase 1) DID YOU HAVE A GOOD NIGHTS SLEEP, equals,; first place Jewish Gematria , word , 1927 ,; YOU HAVE THE SEED OF CHRIST
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=did+you+have+a+good+nights+sleep
Phrase 2) ARE YOU HAVING A MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL equals,; first place Jewish Gematria , word ,2699 ; DESTROYING THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=are+you+having+a+merry+Christmas+to+all
Most Truthers are well aware the Deep State and Shadow Government which is run by the Jewish Cabal/Khazarian Mafia/Ashkenazi Jews/Illuminati are somehow required to give DISCLOSURE WARNINGS, because humans supposedly have FREE WILL to JUST SAY NO or CONsent. I hope you find this as creepy and interesting as I do. The things I know for sure is the pandemic is a FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT, and the mRNA DNA/Gene Altering GMO Vaccination is, as Eugenicist Bill Gates likes to call it, THE FINAL SOLUTION. The PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is all about the JAB, MORE CONTROL, and the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda - IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH FIGHTING THE ANNUAL FLU or COMMON COLD. There is nothing NOVEL about the CORONAVIRUS, you are now part of A LIVE EXERCISE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVERNMENT TRAINING DRILL THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The Sheeple are already claiming Terrorist Attack, and the Truthers are already claiming Jewish Cabal False Flag Event. ALL Conspiracy Theories are GOVERNMENT generated as the COVER-UP STORIES and OFFICIAL NARRATIVES and will be pushed by the FAKE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. As long as you know THE LIE IS ALWAYS THE OFFICIAL NARRATIVE, then you have a starting place for your Truther research.
It is most likely a part of the COVID PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. The FBI will be assigned to investigate, they will cover-up the the true culprits which are themselves and the CIA, and it will be likely get blamed on a lone bomber with mental issues. Sound familiar, these types of cover-ups happen at EVERY False Flag Event in the USA, and that includes the OKC Bombing, Sandy Hook, Boston Marathon, as well as 9/11, and ALL the other church and school bombings and shootings. The WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE, it has always been the Deep State and Shadow Government of Israel, the USA, and the UK. I hope none of this information shocks any of you, but if it does, YOU HAVE A LOT OF AWAKENING STILL AHEAD OF YOU, AND NOT MUCH REMAINING TIME TO DO IT.
If the words in reverse are being heard as suggested by the subtitles, then this is interesting.
Phrase 1) DID YOU HAVE A GOOD NIGHTS SLEEP, equals,; first place Jewish Gematria , word , 1927 ,; YOU HAVE THE SEED OF CHRIST
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=did+you+have+a+good+nights+sleep
Phrase 2) ARE YOU HAVING A MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL equals,; first place Jewish Gematria , word ,2699 ; DESTROYING THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=are+you+having+a+merry+Christmas+to+all
Most Truthers are well aware the Deep State and Shadow Government which is run by the Jewish Cabal/Khazarian Mafia/Ashkenazi Jews/Illuminati are somehow required to give DISCLOSURE WARNINGS, because humans supposedly have FREE WILL to JUST SAY NO or CONsent. I hope you find this as creepy and interesting as I do. The things I know for sure is the pandemic is a FALSE FLAG HOAX EVENT, and the mRNA DNA/Gene Altering GMO Vaccination is, as Eugenicist Bill Gates likes to call it, THE FINAL SOLUTION. The PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is all about the JAB, MORE CONTROL, and the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda - IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH FIGHTING THE ANNUAL FLU or COMMON COLD. There is nothing NOVEL about the CORONAVIRUS, you are now part of A LIVE EXERCISE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
WARNING BEFORE THE NASHVILLE EXPLOSION ON CHRISTMAS DAY (FORWARD AND REVERSE) [2020-12-25] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpX2BhuebVoM/
NASHVILLE EXPLOSION: COPS HAVE THE STREET CLOSED OFF BEFORE THE EXPLOSION [2020-12-25]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1fAphIZDqcZd/
NASHVILLE SKYLINE VIDEO SHOWING INCOMING MISSILE STRIKE OR ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE WEAPON [2020-12-27]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DuX6iPfLiK4j/
100% PROOF OF GOVERNMENT TRAINING DRILL THAT BECOMES FALSE FLAG EVENT [2020-12-29] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4eRI7i7abrl/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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