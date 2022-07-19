This Military Purge Will Destroy America - Here's Why

Then Democrats plan Purge the military, and destroy MAGA at any cost, will end up destroying them and America. They are going to their own destruction but they will take many innocent people with them. This show will NOT tickle your ears. I say things that you might not want to hear, but the evidence is all around us.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

The Alex Jones Show - Pete Santilli -Cold War Veteran Exposes Dangers of Dems Domestic Martial Law Takeover Plan

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62d5e95a216abf0b4196a961