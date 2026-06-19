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The Quest to Become Gods | Dave Hodges
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Geopolitical analyst Dave Hodges returns to the program to discuss what he believes are the true intentions of today's technocratic power players. Hodges argues that their ultimate goal extends far beyond wealth and control, reaching toward the pursuit of superhuman capabilities and the desire to transcend what it means to be human.

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We also examine whether some of the most powerful individuals shaping our future possess the wisdom necessary to lead during this pivotal period in history. Beyond intelligence and influence, we question whether they have the character, self-awareness, and moral foundation needed to rise above the experiences and motivations that shaped them. As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, the conversation turns to one of the most important questions of our time: who should be trusted to guide humanity's future?

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You can follow Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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