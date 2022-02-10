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BREAKING - WARNING - LARGE POLICE REINFORCEMENTS HEADING TO OTTAWA - MASS ARRESTS IMMINENT
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140 views • February 10, 2022
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
From Wil: Let's hope this isn't real. Looks like Trudeau has taken over as Dictator of Canada and you're about to see all your FREEDOMS come to a grinding halt.
Hundreds of Police Reinforcements are on the way to shut down the Truckers peaceful freedom movement.
Everyone in the downtown area will be arrested and prosecuted without exception.
Expect large scale Brute Force from police units.
From me: You cannot talk to tyrannical, traitorous pigs. Your not going to make this work without a fight. To these bastards "peaceful" is a sign of weakness. You will have to fight them. This is the kind of shit that goes on when you give up your guns and/or don't stand up for your rights. More videos you may like:
From The Hague. International Trials Day One -Crimes Against Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjEgSnACO93V/
From Wil: Let's hope this isn't real. Looks like Trudeau has taken over as Dictator of Canada and you're about to see all your FREEDOMS come to a grinding halt.
Hundreds of Police Reinforcements are on the way to shut down the Truckers peaceful freedom movement.
Everyone in the downtown area will be arrested and prosecuted without exception.
Expect large scale Brute Force from police units.
From me: You cannot talk to tyrannical, traitorous pigs. Your not going to make this work without a fight. To these bastards "peaceful" is a sign of weakness. You will have to fight them. This is the kind of shit that goes on when you give up your guns and/or don't stand up for your rights. More videos you may like:
From The Hague. International Trials Day One -Crimes Against Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjEgSnACO93V/
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