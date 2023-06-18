RAIN CATCHMENT SYSTEM [CC]

We installed a rain catchment system on our shed out back, as one of our warm-weather projects around the homestead. It wasn't without hiccups, as is the norm for most projects. But our awesome plumber became our weekend(s) warrior and worked on it until he got it right! It is now fully functioning! You'll notice in the video, the rain catchment "barrels" are actually "bags." We may (and probably will) replace them with hard-sided barrels, but these work really well for now. Enjoy!