Israel launches strikes on Syrian military sites – reports.
Israeli army confirms strikes on military airfields in Syria – statement
💬 "In the past hours, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus," the IDF said in a statement.
Israel also targeted the Scientific Research Institute in Damascus, Israeli Army Radio reported.