Garden Moments | Ep III | Volunteers Identified!!

The truth has finally been revealed!! It’s exciting!! I don’t name them in the video so you can have a go at identifying them yourself. 😁 I’ll post the answers in a comment if anyone still isn’t sure.

I have had so many volunteers this year, I even have some popping up in brand new beds totally unrelated to food scraps. I swear I have garden fairies 🧚‍♂️ having fun with me. 🤣 But I don’t mind.😉

I believe that volunteers make for the strongest, healthiest plants and should always be allowed to grow if at all possible. And save those seeds for sure! You want that genetic diversity.