Is There an E.T. Connection to Transgender?

I went to the protest for "Story Telling With Drag Queens" on Nov. 25, 2022 at Kits Neighbourhood House in Vancouver, Canada at 2305 West 7th Ave. The protest poster recommends this website: https://sogi123taskforce.com/ . I wonder if that website itself is part of controlled opposition? I don't know. Lenin is reported to have said, "The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves".

I start off speculating that E.T.s may be part of this whole gender thing. I think the worldwide revolution goes all the way up the aliens. I feel that our society needs to have a conversation about this. You can see that I interviewed Dan Dicks at 5:07.

He is the most famous alternate news person in Vancouver. I asked him off camera, how many hits he has had and he said 300,000,000 and he was being modest, as he always is. Dan is a great guy. When the day was over, I talked to him about my E.T. hypothesis. He replied, "Some people think they could be demons". I responded, "Yes, I think so but there's more to it than that. It's a big galaxy and I think aliens are engaging with our world". Dan is Christian and that is a common view among Christians.

At 11:20, I interview Odessa from Liberty Talk Canada at https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/ At 13:15 she says it's wrong that we are called fascist for not wanting drag queen men performing for little kids but I pointed out that Mussolini and Hitler wouldn't have approved of this. So, actually we are fascist in our views towards this. Fascism puts what is good for the community above the individual. It is SO misunderstood, by design.

Look at Odessa's eyes after minute 3:00 in this video https://www.facebook.com/odessa.orlewicz/videos/1308826366281234/ . Do they look reptilian?

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST to discuss Happy cat, at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and

https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.