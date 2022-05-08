Mensagem - Copo da Vida - Feito por Buscadores de Conhecimento do Brasil

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79 views • May 08, 2022
Conheça mais sobre a Nova Ciência do Plasmada Fundação Keshe, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe através de nossos canais!
*Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
*Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
Keshe Brasil Corona Team
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
*Instagram Keshe Brasil (Criado pela Comunidade Brasileira):
@keshe_brasil
*Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
*Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
*Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
*Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
*Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
*Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
Keshe Brasil Corona Team
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
*Instagram Keshe Brasil (Criado pela Comunidade Brasileira):
@keshe_brasil
*Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
*Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
*Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
*Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
https://es.kfwiki.org - espanhol
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