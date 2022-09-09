UK Column News - COVID-19 Research Investigating 'Nothing' To Produce A Narrative.

A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News. Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.

A peer reviewed report suggests people who have had even a 'mild' dose of 'Covid-19' can go on to develop heart disease. It seems like they have completely dismissed the clot shots as a cause of heart problems preferring to stick to the narrative. Should scientists like these be de-funded.



=================================





---------------------------------------------------------

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

