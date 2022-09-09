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UK Column News - COVID-19 Research Investigating 'Nothing' To Produce A Narrative.
https://rumble.com/v1jc66y-uk-column-news-covid-19-research-investigating-nothing-to-produce-a-narrati.html
A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News. Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.
A peer reviewed report suggests people who have had even a 'mild' dose of 'Covid-19' can go on to develop heart disease. It seems like they have completely dismissed the clot shots as a cause of heart problems preferring to stick to the narrative. Should scientists like these be de-funded.
Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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Mindspace 2010: - https://bit.ly/3eynsnO
Risky Business Report: - https://bit.ly/3RHujKe
Reform: - https://reform.uk/
Reform Spnsorchip 2021: - https://bit.ly/3AThupb
Reform Partners: - https://bit.ly/3TI8sUC
Reform Charlotte Pickles: - https://bit.ly/3RrmM2e
NHS Assembly: - https://bit.ly/2XnWtyB
CII: - https://www.cii.co.uk/
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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Covid-19, Research, Nothing To See Here