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Negative Emotions Will Make You Sick
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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52 views • July 16, 2022

No human being is immune from sickness and injury; it is something we deal with from the time we are born until the day we leave this earth. Pastor John shares what he has learned about negative emotions and how they have the power to make you sick.

When you look in the mirror, are you happy with what you see? God doesn't make junk and yet that is what many people see when they look in the mirror. The person you see is a composition of all the people you have met in life and in this message we will examine how you view yourself. Therefore, if you are angry, harbor bitterness and refuse to forgive those who have wronged you, more than likely your emotions will affect your body and cause it to break down over time.

Fortunately, God has retrofit program built around Jesus Christ that deals with sickness and injuries. God will help you get rid of the past and discard the shackles that Satan has put on you. Jesus is God's solution for the restoration and healing of your soul and body!

RLJ-1392 -- MAY 19, 2013

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1392.pdf

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
spiritualinjuryemotionsangerbitterness
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