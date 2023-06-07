Create New Account
💉 The Pharmaceutical Industry's Push to Market Untested Vaccines 👎 - Robert F. Kennedy
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
London Real


June 7, 2023

First Published: May 4, 2020


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and an environmental activist, attorney, author and freedom fighter who has spent his working life challenging those in power and the purpose and practices of some of the biggest organisations on the planet.

DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/b71pLlcHz-A

