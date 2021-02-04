© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank You Gilroy CA ! - Loyal Customers During COVID19 - Johnny's Custom Auto Body (408) 848-2826
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • February 04, 2021
Many Thanks and Much Gratitude for our Loyal Customers during COVID19!
Thank You Gilroy, CA!
As Gilroy's last truly independent auto body & collision repair shop...we advocate for YOU in dealing with insurance companies & claims...whether we repair a minor collision from your daily work commute, or a total auto restoration of your treasured exotic sports car.
Please know that you, as a California driver, have a RIGHT TO CHOOSE whichever auto body repair facility you desire when making a claim through your insurance company, unless it specifies otherwise.
Connect With Us:
https://gab.com/JohnnysCustomAutobody
https://www.minds.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://mewe.com/i/johnnyscustomautobody
https://app.clouthub.com/public/ac9b8aad-2558-4872-8eca-414d9d8869ad
https://www.twitch.tv/johnnyscustomautobody
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://twitter.com/JohnnysAutoBody
https://www.linkedin.com/company/johnny%27s-custom-auto-body/
https://www.pinterest.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/johnnys-custom-auto-body-gilroy
https://vimeo.com/johnnyscustomautobody
https://twitter.com/jcmotorsportsca
https://johnnyscustommotorsports.tumblr.com
https://dribbble.com/jcmotorsports
We welcome ALL insurance companies and offer LIFETIME Guarantees!
Johnny’s Custom Auto Body
275 Welburn Ave #F-K
Gilroy, CA 95020
ph: (408) 848-2826
https://JohnnysCustomAutoBody.com
Johnny’s Custom Motorsports
275 Welburn Ave. #B-D
Thank You Gilroy, CA!
As Gilroy's last truly independent auto body & collision repair shop...we advocate for YOU in dealing with insurance companies & claims...whether we repair a minor collision from your daily work commute, or a total auto restoration of your treasured exotic sports car.
Please know that you, as a California driver, have a RIGHT TO CHOOSE whichever auto body repair facility you desire when making a claim through your insurance company, unless it specifies otherwise.
Connect With Us:
https://gab.com/JohnnysCustomAutobody
https://www.minds.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://mewe.com/i/johnnyscustomautobody
https://app.clouthub.com/public/ac9b8aad-2558-4872-8eca-414d9d8869ad
https://www.twitch.tv/johnnyscustomautobody
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://twitter.com/JohnnysAutoBody
https://www.linkedin.com/company/johnny%27s-custom-auto-body/
https://www.pinterest.com/johnnyscustomautobody/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/johnnys-custom-auto-body-gilroy
https://vimeo.com/johnnyscustomautobody
https://twitter.com/jcmotorsportsca
https://johnnyscustommotorsports.tumblr.com
https://dribbble.com/jcmotorsports
We welcome ALL insurance companies and offer LIFETIME Guarantees!
Johnny’s Custom Auto Body
275 Welburn Ave #F-K
Gilroy, CA 95020
ph: (408) 848-2826
https://JohnnysCustomAutoBody.com
Johnny’s Custom Motorsports
275 Welburn Ave. #B-D
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.