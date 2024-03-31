Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott Ritter Exposes: The Terrifying Truth About Ukraine Conflict and Western Complicity.
channel image
The Prisoner
9036 Subscribers
Shop now
319 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this eye-opening episode, Scott Ritter delves into the complexities of the Ukraine crisis, challenging mainstream narratives and exposing the underreported Russian perspective. With his critical analysis, Ritter sheds light on the geopolitical maneuvers and media biases that fuel the conflict, offering an insider’s look at the events that have led to a united and resilient Russia. Amidst allegations of Western involvement, this video promises a thorough examination of the unfolding situation, providing a unique opportunity to understand the stakes and consequences of the crisis from a vantage point that mainstream media often overlooks. Subscribe for more insights and join us in uncovering the layers of international diplomacy, media manipulation, and the path forward in these turbulent times.

Mirrored - Sneha Bakli Vlogs

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
scott ritterukraine warukraine crisisnato-russia crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket