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2018 Dunn Dirty Car Show - Nampa, Idaho
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8 views • December 06, 2019
My first home-made music video, in "slide show format", using MS MovieMaker, and using my own photographs done at the car show.
Thanks to the Dunn Dirty Car Club of Nampa/Caldwell Idaho, for putting on such a fine show (the second one at that!) I had much fun being there myself, and got lots of great photos!
Thanks to the Dunn Dirty Car Club of Nampa/Caldwell Idaho, for putting on such a fine show (the second one at that!) I had much fun being there myself, and got lots of great photos!
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