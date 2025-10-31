You’ve Been Lied To About Marriage: What It Takes to Have a Good One - Barry & Lori Byrne | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Barry and Lori Byrne, founders of Love After Marriage and Nothing Hidden Ministries, to expose one of the biggest cultural lies of our time — that most marriages are doomed to fail. They reveal the real reasons couples disconnect and the powerful healing that happens when truth and vulnerability meet God’s design for intimacy. From brokenness to breakthrough, this episode will leave you with renewed hope for love, family, and restoration.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comBarry and Lori Byrne, Love After MarriageWEBSITE: https://nothinghidden.com/FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NothingHiddenMinistries/INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/nothing_hidden/YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/NothingHiddenMinLove After Marriage Testimonies: https://nothinghidden.com/love-after-marriage/Single Life Testimonies: https://nothinghidden.com/single-life-workshop/Barry and Lori Byrne are the founders of Nothing Hidden Ministries and creators of the globally recognized Love After Marriage and Single Life Workshop programs. Drawing from Barry’s 40+ years as a licensed marriage and family therapist and Lori’s prophetic insight and heart for emotional healing, they’ve helped thousands of couples and singles experience deep restoration through Holy Spirit-led transformation. Their ministry emphasizes vulnerability, truth, and intimacy as the foundation for lasting connection. The Byrnes have led workshops in more than 40 nations, equipping leaders, churches, and families to live with “nothing hidden.” Their mission is to restore marriages, strengthen families, and bring healing to hearts worldwide.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: