Bible Time with Pastor Dennis Holland – Why Believe in Jesus

In this episode of Bible Time, Pastor Dennis Holland shares a powerful message on why we should believe in Jesus and the undeniable truth of His resurrection. Through Scripture and historical insight, Pastor Dennis explains the significance of the empty tomb and how the resurrection stands as the cornerstone of the Christian faith.