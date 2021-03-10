© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet the People behind the Operation Toussaint documentary and see how lives were changed [11.07.2018]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • March 10, 2021
Did You Know That Every 30 Seconds A Child Is Sold For Sex, Labor, Or Organ Harvesting...?
That it is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery?
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
Operation Underground Railroad: If you want to learn more about human trafficking and watch the AMAZING documentary, O.U.R. Operation Toussaint here is the link to the live event where it will be streamed: https://ourfilm.org/
https://ourfilm.org/
Human Trafficking Is The Fastest Growing Criminal Enterprise In The United States...
And The World Doesn’t Know.
O.U.R. YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/rkjX7g?
https://ourrescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
https://twitter.com/OURrescue
https://www.instagram.com/OURrescue/
Human Trafficking Documentary - Help us stop child sex trafficking OUR - https://youtu.be/tD9Bp_p-H3w?
Glenn Beck Speaks Out Against Human Trafficking after watching the OUR documentary - https://youtu.be/E71b6WXIbFA?
Find out why we created this documentary with Tim Ballard founder of OUR and Russell Brunson. - https://youtu.be/8V4fiJzT074
7,136 views • Jul 11, 2018
Russell Brunson - ClickFunnels
190K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WL571d8q1kU
That it is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery?
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
Operation Underground Railroad: If you want to learn more about human trafficking and watch the AMAZING documentary, O.U.R. Operation Toussaint here is the link to the live event where it will be streamed: https://ourfilm.org/
https://ourfilm.org/
Human Trafficking Is The Fastest Growing Criminal Enterprise In The United States...
And The World Doesn’t Know.
O.U.R. YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/rkjX7g?
https://ourrescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
https://twitter.com/OURrescue
https://www.instagram.com/OURrescue/
Human Trafficking Documentary - Help us stop child sex trafficking OUR - https://youtu.be/tD9Bp_p-H3w?
Glenn Beck Speaks Out Against Human Trafficking after watching the OUR documentary - https://youtu.be/E71b6WXIbFA?
Find out why we created this documentary with Tim Ballard founder of OUR and Russell Brunson. - https://youtu.be/8V4fiJzT074
7,136 views • Jul 11, 2018
Russell Brunson - ClickFunnels
190K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WL571d8q1kU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.