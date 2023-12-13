Messianic News - 50+ Islamic Countries GATHER to DESTROY ISRAEL, sponsor WORLD TERROR w/ evil lies

🔴 Read description! 50+ Islamic nations gather in Riyadh to talk about the Gazan situation. 🔴 This message is NOT targeting a people or race, but an ideology/political party/religious doctrine that has nothing to do with innocent people except for how it affects them. ____ "There is neither Jew nor Gentile, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Yeshua Ha-Maschiach (Jesus the Messiah)." GALATIANS 3:28 "For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened." MATTHEW 7:8 "Yeshua said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me." ____ 🔴Video source: • Arab League holds summit: Regional le... 🔴 The purpose of showing the video is to reference what is being said at the meeting and explain it from a Christian/Messianic perspective in our message.
