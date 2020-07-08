© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advance on Sheikh Aquil Mountain Area - 2020 (Syrian Civil War)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • July 08, 2020
https://www.modernwar.games/game-overview/AdvanceOnSheikhAquilMountainArea/
Syrian Arab Army advance on multiple positions across Western Aleppo capturing Kfar Dael, Bashantra, Jamiat Azar and Shaqatin to the south on 16 February 2020, Biyanon, Hayyan and Musaibin to the north and conducting a pincher action on the remaining pocket focussing on Qabtan al-Jabal.
Syrian Arab Army advance on multiple positions across Western Aleppo capturing Kfar Dael, Bashantra, Jamiat Azar and Shaqatin to the south on 16 February 2020, Biyanon, Hayyan and Musaibin to the north and conducting a pincher action on the remaining pocket focussing on Qabtan al-Jabal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.