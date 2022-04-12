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USMC Pilots Speak on Religious Objections to Vaccine at the ‘Defeat The Mandates' Rally in LA
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50 views • April 12, 2022
USMC Pilots Speak on Religious Objections to Vaccine at the ‘Defeat The Mandates' Rally in LA, April 10-11, 2022

MARINES AGAINST VACCINES: US Marines Speak Out About Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Which Are Forced Upon Our Good Soldiers

A group of fearless and forthright marines got together in an excellent video where they speak out against Biden’s vaccine mandates.

A group of good, strong, and tough US marines spoke out about the vaccine mandates that senile Joe Biden put in place which forces our marines to take or be reprimanded or forced to leave the marines. This group of heroes, many of which are top gun pilots, speak out against this injustice. They remind us that just because you become a marine, doesn’t mean you lose your liberty.

One marine, Captain Joshua Hoppe, shared that his family will lose its education benefits if he doesn’t take the vaccine. He then shared:

I have researched and informed my command of the lack of any fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. This mandate infringes on our religious freedoms and is being unlawfully enforced. I have sworn an oath to defend the the Constitution to the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. I will not abandon that oath.
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los angelesunconstitutionaldefeat the mandatesusmc pilotsmarines against vaccine mandates
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