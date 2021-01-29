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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: 2021 Newsletter: 04.01.28.2021
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472 views • January 29, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
A high number of deep-harmonic tremor quakes can keep the new-volcanic-eruption events at high levels, while the expectation is to see just two or three of these events for Week 52 to end the 2020 earth orbit cycle. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the mutagen projected to be released on February 14, 2021 in global international airport, train stations, subways, etc...
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.27.2021):
Here We Go: Texas Proposing a Secession Referendum: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/here-we-go-2/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star-Superplume-Covid-19 Weekly Report Video (01.28.2021):
Pinatubo Quake Swarm: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/pinatubo-earthquake-swarm-volcano-eruption-philippines-video.html
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Granada, Spain Swarm: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/swarm-200-earthquakes-granada-andalusia-spain.html
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Guatemala Volcano: https://phys.org/news/2021-01-scientists-flank-instability-volcano-history.html
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California Power Outages: https://youtu.be/3igdctxGL4U
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Covid “science” insanity: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-situation-update-jan-27th-covid-science-insanity-anal-swabs.html#
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Which Hand Are You Watching? https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/which-hand-are-you-watching/
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https://apnews.com/article/state-lawmakers-governor-coronavirus-7d5710f2d8aa4e659c0ec68400ad3d3c
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https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-situation-update-jan-27th-covid-science-insanity-anal-swabs.html#
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https://apnews.com/article/how-many-coronavirus-variants-are-there-12d1f000ed9601f99c1c7c08e020ba7b
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https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-wuhan-covid-19-pandemic-china-1b35437b13b6c3abf86150a17116772b
COVID-19 Patient Zero: https://scitechdaily.com/covid-19-patient-zero-data-analysis-identifies-the-mother-of-all-sars-cov-2-genomes/
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200221-coronavirus-the-harmful-hunt-for-covid-19s-patient-zero
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https://www.iceagenow.info/ive-just-started-taking-hydoxychloroquine-prophylactically/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/can-smartwatches-be-adapted-to-help-detect-covid-19-infections-180976869/
-
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-nursing-home-coronavirus-deaths-a6c214f4467976efdfca9ba75f8adaef
--
Oregon puts debate over race in vaccine rollout to test: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-race-and-ethnicity-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-coronavirus-vaccine-418205f28faed79f9a569ea3c6002dc3
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COVID-19 variant looked for as culprit of prison outbreak: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-genomics-kansas-wichita-coronavirus-pandemic-ce481a20a3f7b568fa1df52066b42388
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
A high number of deep-harmonic tremor quakes can keep the new-volcanic-eruption events at high levels, while the expectation is to see just two or three of these events for Week 52 to end the 2020 earth orbit cycle. The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the mutagen projected to be released on February 14, 2021 in global international airport, train stations, subways, etc...
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. The Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee is working to purchase our cave property in NW Arkansas. USA Survival Group Subscribers now can become part owners of the property, by writing to Terral about joining the Committee and LLC Partnership.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.27.2021):
Here We Go: Texas Proposing a Secession Referendum: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/here-we-go-2/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star-Superplume-Covid-19 Weekly Report Video (01.28.2021):
Pinatubo Quake Swarm: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/pinatubo-earthquake-swarm-volcano-eruption-philippines-video.html
--
Granada, Spain Swarm: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/swarm-200-earthquakes-granada-andalusia-spain.html
--
Guatemala Volcano: https://phys.org/news/2021-01-scientists-flank-instability-volcano-history.html
--
California Power Outages: https://youtu.be/3igdctxGL4U
--
Covid “science” insanity: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-situation-update-jan-27th-covid-science-insanity-anal-swabs.html#
--
Which Hand Are You Watching? https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/which-hand-are-you-watching/
--
https://apnews.com/article/state-lawmakers-governor-coronavirus-7d5710f2d8aa4e659c0ec68400ad3d3c
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-27-situation-update-jan-27th-covid-science-insanity-anal-swabs.html#
--
https://apnews.com/article/how-many-coronavirus-variants-are-there-12d1f000ed9601f99c1c7c08e020ba7b
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-wuhan-covid-19-pandemic-china-1b35437b13b6c3abf86150a17116772b
COVID-19 Patient Zero: https://scitechdaily.com/covid-19-patient-zero-data-analysis-identifies-the-mother-of-all-sars-cov-2-genomes/
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200221-coronavirus-the-harmful-hunt-for-covid-19s-patient-zero
--
https://www.iceagenow.info/ive-just-started-taking-hydoxychloroquine-prophylactically/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/can-smartwatches-be-adapted-to-help-detect-covid-19-infections-180976869/
-
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-nursing-home-coronavirus-deaths-a6c214f4467976efdfca9ba75f8adaef
--
Oregon puts debate over race in vaccine rollout to test: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-race-and-ethnicity-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-coronavirus-vaccine-418205f28faed79f9a569ea3c6002dc3
--
COVID-19 variant looked for as culprit of prison outbreak: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-genomics-kansas-wichita-coronavirus-pandemic-ce481a20a3f7b568fa1df52066b42388
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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