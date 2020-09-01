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DNC Fraud: Bernie Sanders Donors File Lawsuit | Jared Beck and Stefan Molyneux
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12 views • September 01, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3389/dnc-fraud-bernie-sanders-donors-file-lawsuit-jared-beck-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3389-dnc-fraud-bernie-sanders-donors-file-lawsuit-jared-beck-and-stefan-molyneux
Documents recently emerged showing that the Democratic National Committee opposed Bernie Sanders and actively worked against his campaign. Jared Beck joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the class action lawsuit which bis being lead against the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for outright supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign instead of remaining neutral.
Jared Beck practices at Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers and also founded the progressive grassroots Super PAC JamPAC.
JamPAC: http://www.jampac.us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DNCfraudlawsuit
Lawfirm: http://www.beckandlee.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3389/dnc-fraud-bernie-sanders-donors-file-lawsuit-jared-beck-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3389-dnc-fraud-bernie-sanders-donors-file-lawsuit-jared-beck-and-stefan-molyneux
Documents recently emerged showing that the Democratic National Committee opposed Bernie Sanders and actively worked against his campaign. Jared Beck joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the class action lawsuit which bis being lead against the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for outright supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign instead of remaining neutral.
Jared Beck practices at Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers and also founded the progressive grassroots Super PAC JamPAC.
JamPAC: http://www.jampac.us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DNCfraudlawsuit
Lawfirm: http://www.beckandlee.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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