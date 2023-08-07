Create New Account
Men and women of God should not support factions or divisions of people.
Those who divide people or make factions based on status shall not inherit the kingdom of God, Galatians 5:20-21. Christians who support them should rethink what team they are on.

Keywords
christiansdivisionfactions

