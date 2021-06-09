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Intermittent Fasting: DO THIS to Control Diabetes NOW!
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25 views • June 09, 2021
ntermittent fasting can help cure diabetes, especially in the early stages Dr. Ahmet Ergin explains how to do intermittent fasting in 5 different methods. After watching this video you will understand different ways of fasting and choose a method that works for you!
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