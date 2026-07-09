NATO and UKRAINE were blinded in seconds: Russia for the First Time Attacked STARLINK over DONBASS

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US intelligence confirmed that Russia has deployed the latest electronic warfare system 'Volna-Kupol Garant', capable of jamming the Starlink satellites' signal over an area of up to 20 square kilometers. All this led to the fact that the Ukrainian drones were instantly blinded and lost the opportunity to hit the Russian positions. ........................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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