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THE UNITED WEST - Our Craziest Fundraiser Appeal Ever! Come behind the scenes and check this out!
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2 views • January 26, 2022
PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE WHAT MAY BE OUR CRAZIEST FUNDRAISER VIDEO EVER!
THE STORY
Tom Trento, Suzi Gold and J. Mark Campbell set out to rehearse a short, end-of-the-year fundraiser video to send to our supporters. Very quickly, the rehearsal goes "off the rails" but we decide to make the rehearsal the fundraiser video!
Look, the work we do is very intense, dangerous and exhausting so we gotta take time to chill out and just laugh & have fun.
We hope you enjoy our "behind-the-scenes" request for your generous donations.
Please become a monthly supporter.
If you can make a larger donation, of course it is much needed and greatly appreciated. Go to our website and make the donation.
If you get a "WARNING" to NOT enter our site, DO NOT BELIEVE IT!
This is the ongoing censorship by some BIG TECH oligarchs who hate our clear, powerful, truthful message to America!
Our website is PERFECTLY safe! https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Tom Trento & The United West Team
THE STORY
Tom Trento, Suzi Gold and J. Mark Campbell set out to rehearse a short, end-of-the-year fundraiser video to send to our supporters. Very quickly, the rehearsal goes "off the rails" but we decide to make the rehearsal the fundraiser video!
Look, the work we do is very intense, dangerous and exhausting so we gotta take time to chill out and just laugh & have fun.
We hope you enjoy our "behind-the-scenes" request for your generous donations.
Please become a monthly supporter.
If you can make a larger donation, of course it is much needed and greatly appreciated. Go to our website and make the donation.
If you get a "WARNING" to NOT enter our site, DO NOT BELIEVE IT!
This is the ongoing censorship by some BIG TECH oligarchs who hate our clear, powerful, truthful message to America!
Our website is PERFECTLY safe! https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Tom Trento & The United West Team
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