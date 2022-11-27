Radio Host Carol Smith Struck by Bell's Palsy...

I don't know if she was injected, but it seems a pattern is emerging.
Bell's Palsy is a known effect of the experimental injections.
Video from november 2022.
Carol Smith is the presenter of the Morning Show on Kiss92 FM in Singapore:
https://www.kiss92.sg/shows/the-morning-show/
Source: https://www.instagram.com/carolsmith/?hl=en
Thanks to ImportantInformation1 for the idea.
Mirrored - NEM721
